George Galloway: Cold War Gets Colder as Generals Take Power in the White House

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by George Galloway, former British parliamentarian.

The new Cold War between the United States and Russia became colder today as the US State Department is forcing the closure of the Russian consulate in San Francisco and two annex buildings in New York and Washington.

Is complaining about Google dangerous? The influential New American Foundation terminated an entire research team that publicly opposed Google's monopoly practices. Dr. Robert Epstein, former editor of Psychology Today, joins the show.

A chemical factory explodes in Houston. The suffering gets worse. We compare US and Cuba's approach to hurricanes with Gloria La Riva, activist, journalist and award-winning videographer who was the 2016 Presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation; and Gail Walker, the executive director of Pastors for Peace.

The Iraqi Army has declared victory against Daesh in the city of Tal Afar but what does liberation look like? Anti-war activist and Iraq war veteran Ryan Endicott joins Brian.

More troops to Afghanistan in a war without end — but what is the US strategy? Joe Lombardo, co-coordinator of the United National Anti-War Coalition joins Brian along with Walter Smolarek, producer of Loud & Clear.

