Will Saudis Face UN Trials for Yemen War Crimes?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of CODEPINK.

A coalition of 62 organizations has urged the United Nations to establish an inquiry into human rights abuses in Yemen, where the brutal, intensifying civil war has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions want to give the Chicago police a green light to continue their reign of terror over Black and Latino communities, but after sustained pressure in the streets and the courtroom from Black Lives Matter activists Illinois' Attorney General has stepped in to sue the CPD. Kofi Ademola and Aislinn Borsini, both organizers with the Black Lives Matter movement in Chicago, join the show.

As Hurricane Harvey batters the Gulf Coast, the life-and-death issue of climate change is back in the spotlight. Is climate change causing extreme weather events? What role does capitalism play in climate change. Joining the show to address these and many other questions is Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont, as well as the co-author of "What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism" and "Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation".

