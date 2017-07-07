Trump Pushes for the Clash of Civilizations

Donald Trump has made a major speech in Warsaw, using the platform promoting a clash of civilizations narrative. He also attacked Russia, Iran and Syria. The visit to Poland came just before Trump made his way to Germany for the start of the G20 Summit.

Google has been handed a $2.7 billion fine by the European Union for manipulating search results to favor its own shopping service. Brian talks to Dr. Robert Epstein about what this means for the future of Google.

The Trump administration election integrity commission faces a backlash as at least 44 states have refused to fully give in to a sweeping information request. Trump says Voter Fraud is a huge problem and dramatic action needs to be taken but is this fact or political fiction? Brian is joined by Anoa Changa, the host of the weekly radio show The Way With Anoa and Deputy Director of MPACT; and by John Malcolm, Vice President for the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.