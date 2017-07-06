US Threatens War on North Korea: Who is the Real Provocateur?

© AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD ‘Tweeting Like a Teenage Girl’: UN Envoy Nikki Haley Roasted for N Korea Tweet

North Korea says it has test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. China and Russia have offered a plan to de-escalate tensions, but the US has convened the UN Security Council and is threatening war.

Donald Trump leaves for Europe today, with his first stop scheduled to be Poland where he'll make a major speech tomorrow before traveling to Germany for the G20. Can the right-wing Polish government flatter him into taking a more hardline position against Russia? Brian is joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda.

Arab foreign ministers have gathered in Cairo after the deadline passed for Qatar to respond to the list of 13 demands placed on it by Saudi Arabia and its allies. What does this mean for the ongoing rift in the Gulf? Journalists Catherine Shakdam and Ben Norton join the show.

