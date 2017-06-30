Daesh Crushed in Mosul But US War in Iraq Continues: Will US Ever Leave

The Iraqi government has proclaimed the liberation of Mosul as government forces take the mosque where the so-called Islamic State was declared three years ago to the day. Is this truly the end of the group’s Iraq?

South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in comes face to face with Donald Trump today at the White House. Moon has expressed optimism about talks on resolving the DPRK nuclear issue and skepticism about THAAD, but will he really be able to turn the tide in Korea away from confrontation and towards dialogue? Simone Chun, a professor and a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network, joins the show.

The US State Department has announced that it is downgrading China to its list of the world’s worst offenders when it comes to human trafficking, accusing them of assisting alleged slave labor operations run by the North Korean government. But what’s the real rationale behind this move? Dmitry Babich, independent journalist, joins Brian to discuss.

