Venezuela Revolution vs Counter-Revolution: Showdown Looms

© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins Perpetrators of Helicopter Attack in Venezuela Demand Maduro’s Resignation

Venezuela’s government has denounced a terrorist attack on the country’s Supreme Court by a former police official who hijacked a helicopter and then threw four grenades from it towards the building. The Venezuelan revolution and counter-revolution seem to be entering a new stage in their competition.

Companies around the world have been crippled by another massive cyberattack, the second in just two months. What is the role of the NSA in this global outbreak? William Binney, former NSA intelligence analyst and whistleblower, joins the show.

Brazil’s President Michel Temer has officially been charged with corruption, the first sitting leader of the country to be prosecuted for a crime. Is his amazingly unpopular presidency soon to be over? Brian is joined by Brazilian-British journalist Victor Fraga, as well as by Aline Piva of Brazilian Expats for Democracy.

