Venezuela Revolution vs Counter-Revolution: Showdown Looms

Companies around the world have been crippled by another massive cyberattack, the second in just two months. What is the role of the NSA in this global outbreak? William Binney, former NSA intelligence analyst and whistleblower, joins the show.
Brazil’s President Michel Temer has officially been charged with corruption, the first sitting leader of the country to be prosecuted for a crime. Is his amazingly unpopular presidency soon to be over? Brian is joined by Brazilian-British journalist Victor Fraga, as well as by Aline Piva of Brazilian Expats for Democracy.
