Saudi Monarchy Wants to "Behead" Qatar

Saudi Arabia and the other four Arab states that imposed a blockade against Qatar have given the country 10 days to comply with a list of demands including the closing of Al-Jazeera and a Turkish military base. What’s next in the ongoing crisis?

A Washington Post investigation says that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gave specific instructions to help get Donald Trump elected. But, as usual, these explosive allegations are backed up no named sources or hard evidence. Former CIA analyst and political activist Ray McGovern joins the show.

Venezuela has struck back at attempts to overthrow its government as the US and right wing governments in Latin America stepped up their aggression this week. But the country’s Bolivarian Revolution is moving forward as it prepares to convene a Constituent Assembly. Dr. Francisco Dominguez, head of the Latin American Studies Department at Middlesex University, joins Walter.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com