Binney, McGovern, Rowley: WikiLeaks and the Global Information War

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls Five Years Within Embassy Walls: Assange Gets Meme Treatment

Monday, June 19 marks five years since Wikileaks founder Julian Assange sought asylum in Ecuador. In the half a decade since then, Assange has been prevented by British authorities from leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in London despite the UN finding last year that he has been the subject of arbitrary detention. His case and the campaign against Wikileaks have caused a global debate over whistleblowing that rages to this day.

