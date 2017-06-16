Will Trump Face Obstruction of Justice Charge?

The Washington Post is reporting that President Trump is being investigated for obstruction of justice by Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of the Russia investigation. What are the politics behind this latest revelation?

Donald Trump is set to announce changes to US policy toward Cuba today in Miami, and is expected to reverse the gains made in recent years and double down on the traditional US policy of unmitigated aggression. Author and lecturer Arnold August joins the show.

The US-led coalition has admitted to the use of white phosphorus in Mosul, with evidence also pointing to its use in Raqqa. What is white phosphorus, and is this a blatant war crime? Alberto Garcia Watson, former senior correspondent for HispanTV, joins Brian.

