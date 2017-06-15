Trump Gives Pentagon Blank Check for Expansion of Afghan War

Donald Trump has given the Pentagon the authority to determine troop numbers in Afghanistan, as Secretary of Defence James Mattis has admitted that the US isn’t winning and many predict that thousands of additional US troops will be sent to fan the flames of the war.

The Senate has narrowly backed part of the Trump administration’s massive arms deal with Saudi Arabia, but why was the vote much closer than a similar one last year? Ben Norton, independent journalist, joins the show.

Is European Union expansion once again a priority following the election of pro-EU President Emmanuel Macron in France and the expected re-election of Angela Merkel in Germany later this year? And will NATO enlargement come alongside it, inflaming tensions in the region? Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins Brian.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!