Philippines Independence Day: Century Long Struggle Enters New Stage

Today is independence day in the Philippines, marking the country's 1898 Declaration of Independence from Spain — but the nation's history since has been one of a continued struggle for sovereignty as the United States has tried to assert control over the country. With the new President Rodrigo Duterte now proclaiming the separation from the US, has the country entered into a new era?

