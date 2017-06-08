Bigger Than Brexit: Is Upset Possible as UK Votes?

Today is the day that the UK votes in an election that will decide if Theresa May will continue on as Prime Minister, or if a radical change will sweep the country in the event of a win by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party. Corbyn has been surging in the polls in recent weeks as Conservative fears of an upset have increased. What choice will British voters make in what could be the country’s most important election in decades?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!



