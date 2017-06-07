Trump Praises Trump for 'Ending' Terrorism, Applauds Saudi Royal Family

Donald Trump is taking sides in the dispute between Qatar and the rest of the Gulf monarchies, slamming Qatar in an early morning series of tweets — but is siding with Saudi Arabia a sign of hypocrisy given Riyadh's support of Wahhabi extremism?

Is Daesh on its last legs in Syria? The Syrian Democratic Forces have started their push on the city of Raqqa as the Syrian Arab Army also enters the province, liberating six villages. Kani Xulam, executive director of the American-Kurdish Information Network, joins the show.

The CIA, under Donald Trump’s tenure, has appointed the notorious officer who oversaw the agency’s drone strike program, and was a major player in the CIA detention and torture campaign during the George W. Bush years, as the new head of its Iran operations, signalling an even more belligerent posture towards the country. Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and activist, joins Brian.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!