A Falling Out Among Thieves: Why is Saudi Monarchy Attacking Qatar?

Five Arab states have severed relations with Qatar, accusing the country’s government of supporting terrorism — but what is the real reason for the growing rift among the Arab monarchies who function as chief US allies for the region.

Two days before the UK general election takes place, terrorism and foreign policy issues have taken center stage in light of last weekend’s attack in London. With Prime Minister Theresa May promising a crackdown that threatens civil liberties, the choice between her and anti-war Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has become even starker. Arzu Merali, co-founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins the show.

Donald Trump has signalled that he could usher in new sanctions against Venezuela as right-wing opposition violence continues to sweep the country. Dr. James Cockcroft, author and activist, joins Brian to discuss what's next in the regime change operations against the Bolivarian Revolution.

