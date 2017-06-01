Treated as Terrorists: How a Private Company Helped Repress #NoDAPL

As the Dakota Access Pipeline is set to become operational today, shocking revelations about spying by a private security firm called TigerSwan are showing the whole progressive movement the extent that corporate interests will go to protect their profits.

Donald Trump is reportedly all set to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement as the move is condemned across the world. What will it really take to save the planet from climate change? Kevin Zeese, the co-director of Popular Resistance, joins the show.

The United States is stepping up its support for Free Syrian Army groups fighting in the country’s southeast. But is this latest intervention primarily a way of stepping up aggression against Iran? Catherine Shakdam, independent political analyst, joins Brian.

