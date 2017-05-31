'Why Should We Tell You?' US Hides Weapons From S Korean President

New South Korean president Moon Jae-in is “shocked” at the unauthorized expansion of the US THAAD missile system in his country, and has ordered an investigation into the deployment that has caused great outrage in Korea and the region.

Donald Trump tweeted the “the Germans are bad, very bad” as the discord between he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues following the G7 summit. Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins the show.

Two men were murdered and one seriously injured after they intervened when a known white supremacist threateningly harassed two girls, one of whom was wearing a hijab. Now, the far right is attempting to march in Portland after the brutal murders carried out by a member of their ranks. Dr. Nazia Kazi, activist and a professor of Anthropology at Stockton University, joins Brian.

