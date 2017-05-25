Trump to NATO: You are No Longer Obsolete

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst What European Leaders Expect From Trump at NATO Summit

Donald Trump is speaking today at the headquarters of the NATO military alliance. Although he once called NATO obsolete, Trump has reversed his position since assuming office in line with his ultra-militarist turn.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has raised the possibility of initiating martial law across the country, one day after it was declared on the island of Mindanao. Is the country returning to the bleak days of dictatorship? Bernadette Ellorin, the chair of BAYAN-USA, joins the show.

Opposition violence continues to rage in Venezuela as President Maduro announces more details on the elections to the constituent assembly. Dr. Francisco Dominguez, head of the Centre for Brazilian and Latin American Studies at Middlesex University, speaks to Brian about developments.

