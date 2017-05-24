Yemen's Forgotten War: Humanitarian Nightmare Grows, US Raids Escalate

A huge outbreak of cholera is feared in Yemen, which has suffered under more than two years of brutal war. But instead of providing humanitarian relief, the US government is carrying out military operations like the Navy SEAL raid conducted yesterday.

Donald Trump visited Bethlehem yesterday and held a press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump says he is looking for the ‘ultimate deal’ between Palestinians and Israel, but will anyone take him seriously after years of bombastic pro-Israel rhetoric? Miko Peled, activist and author, joins the show.

An independence referendum is scheduled to take place this year for the Kurdish region of Iraq. What would a vote to leave Iraq mean for the country, the region and the world? Kani Xulam, director of the American Kurdish Information Network, joins Brian.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!