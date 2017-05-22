The Forgotten Story Behind Watergate

As the fallout from Donald Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey continues, politicians and media outlets are making constant references to the Watergate scandal. But what are the real lessons of Watergate? What was Watergate? Why did it happen?

Brazil’s President Michel Temer, who came to power after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff that many consider a coup, has reportedly been caught on tape encouraging an associate to engage in bribery. Protests rage as Temer stubbornly refuses to step down. Brian speaks with lecturer, journalist and author Arnold August.

With just weeks to go before the general election in the UK, polls show Jeremy Corbyn rising after he launched the Labour Party’s new manifesto. Steve Hedley, assistant General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT), joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!