Appointed Special Counsel: Will Former FBI Director Bring Down Trump?

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Trump's First Foreign Tour: A Political Show or Realpolitik?

The Justice Department has appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate President Trump's alleged ties with Russia, as Trump lashes out at the ongoing witch hunt.

Iran's presidential election takes place today, with incumbent Hassan Rouhani looking to secure a second term to move forward with his agenda of reform. What's at stake in this important election? Catherine Shakdam, independent political commentator, joins the show.

Mired in controversy at home, Donald Trump is finally making his first foreign trip as President, over four months after taking office. What can we expect as Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia? Alberto Garcia Watson, former senior correspondent for HispanTV, joins Brian.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!