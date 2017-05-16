NSA's Blame: Loses Control of Cyberweapons, Computers Globally Infected

A massive cyberattack affected hospitals and companies around the world beginning last Friday, with hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 50 countries affected. It turned out that this huge attack was carried out with cyber tools developed by the NSA. Why is the NSA unable to control its cyber arsenal? How does the NSA undermine both cybersecurity and democracy?

William Binney will be speaking on May 30th at the European Parliament about the issues of mass surveillance and bulk data collection.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!