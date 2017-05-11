Civil War Within US Political Establishment as Trump Fires Comey

In a dramatic move, President Trump has unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, prompting Democrats to change their tune about Comey and rush to his defense, accusing the administration of a cover-up. What's really going on?

Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday in Washington. Will there be US-Russia cooperation over "de-escalation zones" in Syria?, co-director of Popular Resistance, joins the show.

Turkey has reacted angrily to the news that the Trump administration has agreed to provide heavy weapons to the Kurdish forces fighting in Syria. How much more stress can the US-Turkey relationship take? Journalist Ben Norton joins Brian to discuss.

