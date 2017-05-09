France's Next President Macron Readies War Against Workers' Rights

Emmanuel Macron has marched to victory in the French election, trouncing the far-right's Marine Le Pen. The EU establishment breathes a sigh of relief as the French voters chose a pro-EU, neo-liberal capitalist banker over Le Pen. Absent a left wing choice a huge number of French voters abstained.

As violent right-wing opposition protests continue in Venezuela, a bill has been proposed in the U.S. Senate seeking $20 million for regime change efforts. But President Maduro and the Bolivarian revolution are also mobilizing their base of support. Dr. Francisco Dominguez, professor at Middlesex University, joins the show.

Today is Victory Day in Russia and the former republics of the Soviet Union, celebrating 72 years since the victory over fascism. But the post-World War Two political order is now being shaken at its foundations. Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins Brian.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!