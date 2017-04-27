A Manufactured Crisis: Senators Meet at White House for Korea Briefing

The entire US Senate was summoned to the White House for a briefing on Korea yesterday afternoon, fueling speculation that Trump could be getting ready to attack North Korea, as the US and South Korea said the THAAD missile system would be operational within days.

Donald Trump has released a tax plan that proposes sharp cuts for businesses and those who return overseas corporate profits to the US. But what does his tax plan mean for working people in the US? Daniel Sankey, financial policy analyst, joins the show.

The semi-annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, begins today in Manila and is a milestone in President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial presidency. Bernadette Ellorin, the chairperson of BAYAN, joins Brian to discuss the significance of the summit.

