Playing With Fire: Britain Says It is Prepared to Initiate Nuclear War

The UK's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has said that Prime Minister Theresa May would be willing to initiate a nuclear war — the so-called first strike policy. The comments provoked fury both at home and abroad as the general election approaches.

The leaders of the House Oversight Committee announced that they believe former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn broke the law in receiving payments from foreign governments. What's behind this attempt to re-energize the anti-Russia witch hunt? Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and activist, joins Brian.

New revelations from Edward Snowden shows that the US operated three NSA offices out of Japan which helped to greatly expand Washington's global surveillance network. William Binney, former NSA technical director turned whistleblower, joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!