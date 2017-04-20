Trump Preparing to Blow Up Iran Nuclear Deal?

Donald Trump appears to be setting the stage for new sanctions on Iran despite Secretary of State Rex Tillerson telling Congress that Iran is in compliance with the Iran nuclear arms deal.

Donald Trump was lying last week when he announced that he was sending an Armada toward the Korean peninsula. What are the politics behind the saber rattling and war threats? Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins the show.

Rex Tillerson attended the US-Saudi CEO Summit yesterday a day after Secretary of Defence James Mattis visited the country. Is an even cozier relationship developing between the US and the Saudi monarchy under the Trump administration? Alberto Garcia Watson, former senior correspondent for HispanTV, speaks with Brian.

