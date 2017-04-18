'All Options on the Table': Mike Pence Threatens War With North Korea

Vice President Mike Pence is in Japan after visiting the demilitarized zone along the border between North and South Korea and announcing that the era of "strategic patience" is over. Is a new Korean War on the horizon?

Turkey has narrowly voted yes in a referendum to vastly expand the powers of President Erdogan, but as the opposition alleges fraud and protests mount will Erdogan be able to consolidate his victory? Güney Işıkara, political analyst and Ph.D. student in economics at the New School for Social Research, joins Brian.

The European Union and China begin a three-day summit today. These talks have taken on heightened significance ahead of the UK's exit from the EU and the global pushback against neo-liberal trade deals. China expert Keith Bennett joins the show to examine the significance of the summit.

