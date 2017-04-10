Trump Bombs Syria: Democrats and Republicans Rejoice - Unity at Last!

The Trump administration has entered a new stage of US aggression against Syria with the cruise missile strike on the Syrian government's Ash Sha'irat air base. While protests rage around the world in opposition to this act of war, the attack was welcomed with gushing praise from liberals and mainstream conservatives! The Syria strike has scrambled US politics — will things ever go back to "normal," or are we in a new chapter of history?

