New US War Against Syria? Is Trump Capitulating to Neocon Hawks?

The Trump administration is doing an about-face on Syria, moving aggressively in the direction of escalated intervention in the war on behalf of opposition forces fighting to topple the government. What’s the real story behind the alleged chemical weapons attack and the fast-moving political developments that have followed?

Donald Trump has met with King Abdullah of Jordan at the White House as the two leaders discussed the possible revival of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations. But is the Trump administration serious about forcing the apartheid government of Israel to the bargaining table? Brian is joined by activist and author Miko Peled.

After calling for a controversial new referendum on Scottish independence, Nicola Sturgeon has embarked on a five-day tour of the United States. Are pro-independence forces correct in their assertion that Scotland could maintain its economic and diplomatic clout as its own country? John Wight, host of Radio Sputnik's Hard Facts, joins the show.

