Syria Chemical Weapons Attack: Who Is Really Responsible? Who Benefits?

Armed Opposition forces and the Trump White House have accused the Syrian government of carrying out a chemical weapons strike in the rebel-held province of Idlib. The Syrian government categorically denies the accusation. John McCain and the war hawks demand US intervention. We look at the politics and the timing of the allegations.

Thanks to Congress and the Trump administration, your internet browsing history is up for sale. We take a look at this latest assault on the public’s right to privacy online. Brian is joined by Tim Karr, Senior Director of Strategy at the advocacy organization FreePress.

Donald Trump is meeting with the King of Jordan today with crucial Middle East issues — including the war in Syria and the prospects for new negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Journalist and political analyst Dmitry Babich joins the show.

