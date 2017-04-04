Bomb Blast Rocks St. Petersburg Subway

A bomb blasts ripped through the St. Petersburg subway yesterday, killing and injuring dozens of people. What do we know about this attack?

In a major electoral test for the future of Latin America, leftist candidate Lenin Moreno has won the presidential runoff in Ecuador. The country is set to continue along the course of the Citizens Revolution started by outgoing president Rafael Correa, pushing back the continent’s slide to the right. Brian is joined by Denis Rogatyuk, a correspondent with GreenLeft Weekly.

The war on Venezuela’s Bolivarian revolution continues amid claims of a “self-coup” and allegations that the National Assembly was dissolved. But the threat of a coup comes in fact from the right wing, not the country’s socialist government. Author and activist Dr. James Cockroft joins the show.

