What Human Rights? US Lifts Arms Embargo on Bahrain

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has decided to lift all human rights conditions on the sale of arms to Bahrain. This is a clear signal that the Trump administration is planning to step up aggression against Iran and move closer to the Saudi-led Gulf state bloc of tyrannical monarchies.

As conflict and extreme instability prevails in large parts of the world, NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels today. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to press the other countries to increase their military spending — a thinly veiled handout to US arms manufacturers. Brian is joined by Loud & Clear producer Walter Smolarek.

Bernie Sanders is set to announce a single payer health bill that grants Medicare to all. A single payer system is popular with the public, but does health care reform in America actually require a political revolution against the power of Big Money? Dr. Carol Paris, president of Physicians for a National Health Program, joins the show.

