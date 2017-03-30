As Battles Rage, US and Turkey Discuss Future of the Middle East

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Turkey today for talks with President Erdogan. Will there be a re-set or can we anticipate further frosty relations between Washington and Ankara as the battle for Raqqa heats up?

Ahead of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, the cybersecurity firm that claimed to link Democratic Party computers to Russian hackers has retracted statements about Russia hacking into a Ukrainian artillery app. Will their whole story unravel? Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins the show.

Is the Trump administration on the verge of a serious escalation of US involvement in the Saudi-led war against Yemen? Millions are on the brink of starvation as the war looks set to deepen. Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODE PINK, joins Brian.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!