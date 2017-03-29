Theresa May Triggers Brexit, But Will the Breakup of the UK Be Next?

British Prime Minister Theresa May will officially trigger Article 50 today to begin the process of withdrawal of Britain from the European Union — but as the Scottish parliament votes to hold another independence referendum, is the UK itself on the verge of breaking up?

A Chinese father of five, was killed by police in Paris, sparking street demonstrations and diplomatic protests. As political tensions reach new highs ahead of the presidential election, is this part of a wave of racist violence in France? Brian is joined by Louis-Georges Tin, President of the Representative Council of Black Organizations of France.

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani continues his visit to Russia for a third and final day, signalling increased cooperation between the two countries. How will the visit impact the war in Syria, and what will be the wider geopolitical ramifications? Political analyst and commentator Catherine Shakdam joins the show.

