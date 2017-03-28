Trump Tax Plan: 'All Power to the Rich!'

Donald Trump is set to unveil his tax plan after his stunning defeat in Congress over plans to replace Obamacare. Will his party tow the line this time, or will Trump be humiliated once again?

The ongoing anti-Russia witch hunt that shows no signs of letting up. Accusations of hacking, surveillance and interference are being hurled from every direction — how can we make sense of all this? Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and activist, joins the show.

The Iraqi Army suspended the operation to retake the city of Mosul after U.S. airstrikes killed at least 150 people in a single district. As outrage grows over this latest atrocity of the US in Iraq, what will be the next moves of the Trump administration? Alberto Garcia Watson, a former senior correspondent for HispanTV, joins Brian.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!