Congress Gets Ready to Vote: Will 24 Million Americans Lose Healthcare?

Republicans spent all day yesterday scrambling to round up the votes to pass their much-anticipated healthcare law to replace the Affordable Care Act. 28 million people would lose their insurance, but many Republicans oppose the bill on the grounds that it is not cruel enough. Today Brian spends the full hour taking an in-depth look at what is in this bill.

