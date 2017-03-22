FBI Begins Investigation of Media Outlets: Anti-Russia Witch Hunt Grows

The FBI has confirmed that wide-ranging investigations into media outlets are underway. Is the first amendment about to fall victim to the anti-Russia campaign?

Ministers from 68 countries are gathering in Washington, DC for a summit of the US-led anti-Daesh coalition. But perhaps the summit is most notable for who is left out — Syria, Russia and Iran — whose governments are doing perhaps the most to combat Daesh. Catherine Shakdam, independent political commentator and author, joins the show.

Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright and Stephen Hadley, George W. Bush’s National Security Advisor, testified on capitol hill regarding “America’s place in the world”. As the biggest names in the foreign policy establishment weigh in, how is Trump’s foreign policy shaping up? Is he really an isolationist? Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and professor of history at the University of Tulsa, discuses this with Brian.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!