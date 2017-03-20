Let the Games Begin: Congress Opens Anti-Russia Witch Hunt Hearings

Today’s House Intelligence Committee public hearing is set to take the anti-Russia witch hunt in the United States to new heights. Several government officials agree that there isn’t any evidence of collussion between Trump and the Russians but will the establishment continue its campaign of demonization nonetheless? And will the people buy it?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!