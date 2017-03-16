Wilders Fails to Win the Netherlands Vote But Islamophobic Tide Grows

The Netherlands voted yesterday in an election that was a test of how widespread both anti-immigrant and anti-EU sentiment has become. But the far right wing party failed in its effort to win the election. What will this mean for the EU and for Europe?
The federal government's power to borrow money to pay its bills expires today as the Senate's majority leader says the debt ceiling will definitely be increased but has not said when. Will Trump also support the increase despite railing against doing so in the past? Steve Keen, professor of economics at Kingston University and the author of Debunking Economics: The Naked Emperor of the Social Sciences, joins the show to discuss.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.
Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)