Wilders Fails to Win the Netherlands Vote But Islamophobic Tide Grows

The Netherlands voted yesterday in an election that was a test of how widespread both anti-immigrant and anti-EU sentiment has become. But the far right wing party failed in its effort to win the election. What will this mean for the EU and for Europe?

US attack drones are headed to South Korea on the heels of a massive simulated invasion of the North. Will the Trump administration pursue an even more hostile policy towards North Korea, or will political developments in the South make that impossible?, a member of a US based task force to Stop THAAD in Korea and US Militarism in Asia and & Pacific, joins Brian.

The federal government's power to borrow money to pay its bills expires today as the Senate's majority leader says the debt ceiling will definitely be increased but has not said when. Will Trump also support the increase despite railing against doing so in the past? Steve Keen, professor of economics at Kingston University and the author of Debunking Economics: The Naked Emperor of the Social Sciences, joins the show to discuss.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!