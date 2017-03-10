Here We Go Again: Growing US Military Deployment to Syria

Hundreds of Marines equipped with artillery will soon be deployed to northern Syria. This latest escalation of the US intervention comes shortly after Defense Secretary Mattis submitted a new strategy to President Trump that ostensibly is aimed at fighting Daesh.

The long and treacherous road to Britain’s exit from the European Union has gotten even more complicated following a maneuver by the unelected House of Lords. Brian is joined by legendary British Parliamentarian George Galloway.

Ukraine is taking Russia to court. Despite all the hysteria about Trump and Russia, will his administration follow effectively the same path of anti-Russia aggression in Ukraine? Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, discusses a range of issues.

