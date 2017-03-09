Putin Meets Erdogan Hoping to Solve Syrian War Puzzle

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Turkey's President Erdogan in Moscow over the next two days. Although ties were re-established last year after a period of deep tension, do Moscow and Ankara see eye to eye on key issues such as Syria?

Leaders of the European Union are gathering for a summit that will debate the future of the bloc. The summit is also expected to attack the protectionist policies of Donald Trump. Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins the show to discuss the importance of the summit.

As the US and South Korean militaries stage massive simulated invasions of the North, China has floated a diplomatic proposal to decrease tensions. Activist and political analyst Hyun Lee, joins Brian.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

