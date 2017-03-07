NSA Whistleblower Binney: Trump No Exception to Surveillance State

President Trump has ordered an investigation into alleged Watergate style-wiretapping he says was committed by the Obama administration during the presidential election. Is there merit to the accusations?

The Trump administration has issued a new travel ban executive order to replace the earlier order that was defeated by a combination of grassroots and legal struggle. But will this one also be struck down? Trina Realmuto, an attorney with the National Lawyers Guild's National Immigration Project, joins the show.

China's National People's Congress opened over the weekend with discussion expected on economic growth as well as how the country will deal with the aggressive policy of the United States under President Trump. China expert Keith Bennett discusses the importance of the Congress.

