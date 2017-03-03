Anti-Russia Forces Smell Blood: What's Behind the Sessions Controversy?

The anti-Russia witch hunt continues as Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Justice Department investigation into Russian influence and faces calls for his resignation — not for his record of extreme racism, but because of a routine meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Donald Trump spoke yesterday in the USS Ford supercarrier, touting his administration’s plans for a massive military buildup. Will this spark a global arms race? Brian is joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda.

The International Monetary Fund turned 70 years old this week. An essential pillar of the post-war world order, the IMF has spread misery, debt and free-market dogma around the world. Pete Dolack, an organizer with Trade Justice New York Metro, joins the show.

