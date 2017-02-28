Trump Demands $54 Billion More in Spending for Bloated US War Machine

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his speech to Congress tonight one day after promising a massive military buildup and corresponding cuts to other government programs. Military contractors are salivating while the people of the world shudder.

Could the current Syrian peace talks in Geneva break down just days after reconvening? Bomb blasts over the weekend have threatened to derail the talks that began just last week. Catherine Shakdam, an independent political commentator and author, joins the show.

The Democratic Party has chosen Tom Perez as new chair of the party, narrowing defeating Keith Ellison in what many saw as a rematch of Hillary Clinton vs. Bernie Sanders. By refusing to grant even this largely symbolic position to the party’s left wing, is the Democratic establishment digging its own grave? Brian is joined by activist and analyst YahNé Ndgo.

