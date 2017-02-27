Trump's New Iraq, Syria Strategy: What's Coming?

A Department of Defence report on the US strategy in combating the so-called Islamic State is due early this week. Will the United States dramatically escalate its military presence in Iraq and Syria and cause further suffering and destabilization? More ground troops, stepped up bombings and so-called "safe zones" all appear to be on the table.

