Munich Summit Shows Pentagon Hardliners in Control

There was plenty of saber rattling as world leaders gathered for the Munich Security summit. There, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials took a hawkish tone towards Russia, and Iran was also the target of heated words. Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins the show to discuss what to make of the words from Trump administration officials.

Brian Becker is joined by Eugene Puryear, the host of Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary, and by Loud & Clear producer Walter Smolarek. President Donald Trump has appointed H.R McMaster as his new national security advisor after Michael Flynn’s resignation. Does this set the Trump administration and Russia on a collision course?

Secretary of Defence James Mattis made an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Monday as Iraqi forces begin the deadly push into western Mosul. Is US policy in Iraq and Syria changing under Trump, or are we seeing a continuation of Obama-era policy? Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, speaks with Brian about what's next in the ongoing US occupation in Iraq.

