Netanyahu Seeks Trump's Approval for Huge Land Grabs: Will He Get it?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold long-awaited talks with Donald Trump today. Are we on the precipice of an era of unrestrained settlement building and annexation of Palestinian land?

Donald Trump’s ultra right-wing national security advisor Michael Flynn has resigned less than a month into the administration over a scandal involving Russia. Now, establishment conservatives are poised to seize greater control of the Trump White House. Smolarek speaks with journalist Pepe Escobar about the significance of Flynn's resignation.

Secretary of Defence James Mattis is in Brussels for talks with NATO allies who are eager to get assurances about U.S. support for the alliance under President Trump. Will the United States continue to back NATO’s eastward march toward Russia? Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, discusses the importance of the visit by Mattis.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com