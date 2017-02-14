Resistance Spreads: Immigrants and Supporters Stand Up to Trump Raids

Raids have been taking place across the United States with federal agents rounding up hundreds of undocumented people in the opening round of Trump’s anti-immigrant crackdown. This has been met by fierce resistance from the immigrant rights movement.

The United Nations confirmed that U.S. airstrikes in Afghanistan killed at least 18 civilians last week days after the U.S. commander there called for thousands of additional troops. Ben Norton, a journalist for AlterNet's GrayZone Project, joins the show to discuss if the Trump administration will extend the longest war in U.S. history.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Donald Trump at the White House yesterday. The uncertain future of the NAFTA trade agreement loomed large over the meeting. Where is U.S. trade policy headed under the Trump administration? Pete Dolack, an organizer against NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership with Trade Justice New York Metro, talks about the significance of the Trump-Trudeau meeting.

