Donald Trump & Jeff Sessions: Rolling Back the Civil Rights Revolution

President Trump has moved forward on campaign promises to launch a law-and-order crackdown, signing executive orders last week to create special task forces. Does this mean an even more advanced police state is in the making? What does it mean for the movement against police brutality and for the African-American community? Is this the institutionalizing of the slogan "Blue Lives Matter"?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!