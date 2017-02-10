Following Trump Phone Call, CIA Director Rushes to Meet Erdogan

The zig-zags continue in US-Turkish relations. CIA director Mike Pompeo arrived in Ankara yesterday after President Trump and Turkish leader Erdogan spoke over the phone, vowing to combat Daesh in Syria.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives in Washington today as he continues his frantic efforts to ingratiate himself with the Trump administration. Will he promise the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S. as a means of maintaining the Japan-U.S. relationship? Writer and analyst Patrick Lawrence joins Brian to discuss.

Is the Trump administration on the verge of issuing an executive order that would put Daesh detainees in Guantanamo Bay? The notorious torture center may now start expanding again. Jeremy Varon, professor and member of the activist group Witness Against Torture, joins the show.

